Royal Melbourne Show 2019, climate protest and Oktoberfest: World in Photos, Sept. 23

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 09/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royal Melbourne Show 2019, climate protest and Oktoberfest: World in Photos, Sept. 23
Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65802036","title":"Royal Melbourne Show 2019, climate protest and Oktoberfest: World in Photos, Sept. 23","url":"/International/video/royal-melbourne-show-2019-climate-protest-oktoberfest-world-65802036"}