Russia claims Ukraine attempted to assassinate Putin with drone attack

ABC News foreign correspondent Marcus Moore and national security analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the allegations being made by the Kremlin and the response from the U.S. and Ukraine.

May 3, 2023

