Russia continues shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge is in Lviv, Ukraine, with the latest as the U.N. warns Russia and Ukraine are "playing with fire" amid shelling at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live