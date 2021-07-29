-
Now Playing: Indonesia faces devastating new COVID surge
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: New UNESCO world heritage sites
-
Now Playing: Biles will not compete in gymnastics all-around
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach’s Olympic update on US swimming gold, Simone Biles
-
Now Playing: Torrential rain causes damage in Italy
-
Now Playing: Ledecky wins gold, fires in Siberia, newborn Orangutan: World in Photos, July 28
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: CDC urges masks indoors even for vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: Teen details crocodile attack at Mexico beach resort
-
Now Playing: Elite sports world reacts to Simone Biles' withdrawal from Olympic events
-
Now Playing: Tokyo sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: Olympic star Simone Biles withdraws mid-competition
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles pulls out of team gymnastics final, cites mental health reasons
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles pulls out of Olympics gymnastics competition
-
Now Playing: China floods, the Dixie Fire and a Lebanon blast monument: World in Photos, July 27
-
Now Playing: 'It's a girl!' Orangutan born in Israeli zoo boosts hope for conservationists
-
Now Playing: Team USA’s swimmers rack up medals at Tokyo Olympics