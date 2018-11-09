Transcript for Russia holding largest war games in its history

Russia watchers the biggest military exercises since the Cold War. 300000 Russian troops and 36000 tanks reprise the drills held to prepare for global conflict with the US. Russian troops were joined by 3500 members of the Chinese military as well as 900 tanks. The move seems to signal growing cooperation between those two countries that find themselves in confrontation. With the US.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.