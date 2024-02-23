Russia intensifies attacks as Ukraine faces dire ammo shortage

ABC's Patrick Reevell from Kyiv, Ukraine, along with ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy provide the latest details on the war in Ukraine

February 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live