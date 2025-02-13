Russia showing ‘no interest’ in proposed peace plan: Defense analyst

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and contributor Mick Mulroy discuss the responses from Ukraine and Russia to President Donald Trump calling for peace talks.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live