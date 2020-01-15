Russian government resigns after Putin proposed constitutional changes

More
The most dramatic change would give Russia's parliament, instead of the president, the power to select the cabinet -- a significant change to Russia’s current constitutional order.
0:42 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian government resigns after Putin proposed constitutional changes
Oh. It yeah. So. And yeah yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The most dramatic change would give Russia's parliament, instead of the president, the power to select the cabinet -- a significant change to Russia’s current constitutional order.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68307210","title":"Russian government resigns after Putin proposed constitutional changes ","url":"/International/video/russian-government-resigns-putin-proposed-constitutional-68307210"}