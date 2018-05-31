Transcript for Russian journalist fakes his own death to elude assassination

Hello I'm Terry Moran in London with a chilling murder story that turned out not to be true you might remember Sherlock Holmes faked his own death to elude his enemies and incredibly that's what happened here are Russian journalist. Targeted by hit men. Cooperates with police in an elaborate stunt keeping everyone in the dark. Ukrainian authorities arrested one man they claim he was plotting thirty more assassinations for the Russians the Kremlin. Denies everything bad geragos colleagues they are upset at him they say he's now undermined the credibility of all journalists have helped Vladimir Putin. And other world leaders are attacking any story they don't like by just calling it fake news but bad check does really probably in the most trouble. With his wife. I'm Terry Moran with ABC news in London.

