Transcript for Russian judge denies bail for accused U.S. spy Paul Whelan

Let's go overseas now where an accused US Friday has just been found a with what Russia is calling state secrets. ABC's. Patrick Wheeling. Reports from Moscow Patrick I know it is bitterly cold out there thank you for joining us. Ted to break this down for us what does what does this mean state secrets. Yes we still hold really in his former US Marines. Was arrested about a month ago you creating court today for a bail hearing. This lesson we've seen him since he was arrested on espionage charges by a Russian named Wally with that we lindh's lawyer had actually. Made this very startling statement he said that actually lane Wheeling was arrested he was found in possession. The state secrets that was surprising and not because it was coming from we lives lawyer and an end to what really is good and immediately said was that. We didn't hadn't intended to receive these state secrets Dicey he'd been given. 88 flash drive by someone and on the -- he'd expected to have just ordinary folks as it is holidays information about tourist sites. Instead there was classified information he wouldn't say what classified information was he said that. We then had inadvertently received it and it was it needs to be arrested within. And that obviously always best Newsnight does that mean there is some kind of sets up. And it's just prize the lawyers say it. He wouldn't say anything you did once say hello my guess saying yet as is very stunning statement and then there's. Now Patrick talked about about the concerns that this could be a set up in retaliation. For the arrest of a Russian spy last year after you heard much about that. Yeah Ellis and needs decency he was arrested there was speculation that he. Could've been taken in retaliation. The restive Gloria who accident is that this young woman was arrested US and leg feels he's acting as an unregistered. Russian agent and immediately people speculated that perhaps this was. They'd taken we let me be as some kind of bargaining chip. Now we and his lawyer had raised himself in but he said that can any exchanges only possible and one Sweden's been arrested being convicted that's sick. And Russia itself which is saying is has already said but now he's not interested in any exchange and name would never taken. Wheeler and as a hostages as it would never. We've never ST I don't its exchange in. Eighties he's Patrick agreeable in Moscow for us thank you so much for joining.

