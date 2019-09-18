Transcript for Russian priests spray holy water from plane to stop 'alcohol use,' 'fornication'

This story is interesting to say the least. Priest to rain down holy water on a Russian city to save residents from themselves Russian. Orthodox clergyman drop the blasted liquid from a plane. As they flew over city north of Moscow last Wednesday a day dubbed sobriety day their hope is the holy water we'll stop alcohol and drug abuse. The clergy men are also trying to prevent. Fornication. To get their work cut out forum on not one so the priest say that. Any dizzy is is from the virus sent a virus is a therefore any disease is primary actually a spiritual disease but some of the reasoning behind either doing us.

