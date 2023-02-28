Russian, Ukrainian forces battle for control of key city of Bakhmut

ABC News’ James Longman reports on the intense battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces for control of the key city of Bakhmut and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s surprise visit to Ukraine.

February 28, 2023

