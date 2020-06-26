Transcript for Russians start voting in 7-day-long referendum

Yet that's a good roommate yet. He could see and. Cup for a bigger giant glove and then probably yes the bulk of its. Much less active in the bush sit com. That's just scrambling devilishly good alleging that which. Okay. Okay. I didn't yeah we'll look better. Thank you never free again took a break has moved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.