-
Now Playing: Russia holds military parades despite pandemic
-
Now Playing: Bolton book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ released during election season
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ James Longman reflects on moment he told Chechen police he was gay
-
Now Playing: ‘Welcome to Chechnya’ documentarian on refugees escaping violence against LGBTQ+
-
Now Playing: Suspect shot after potential incident in Scotland
-
Now Playing: BLM Protest, Social Distancing, Juneteenth: This Week In Pictures
-
Now Playing: Millions of dollars worth of drugs destroyed in Myanmar
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 25, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong’s future in the balance
-
Now Playing: Vehicles swept away by floodwaters in China
-
Now Playing: The Eiffel Tower reopens
-
Now Playing: Saharan air layer sweeps across 3,500 miles
-
Now Playing: Paris reopens Eiffel Tower after longest closure since WWII
-
Now Playing: Underwater photographer faces off with shark
-
Now Playing: Eiffel Tower reopens following coronavirus closure
-
Now Playing: A bee hovers, children play, fireworks explode: World in Photos, June 25
-
Now Playing: American back in the US after 2-year imprisonment in Russia
-
Now Playing: Eiffel Tower reopens after coronavirus shutdown
-
Now Playing: Kayaker gets up close with dolphins