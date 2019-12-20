Transcript for Russia’s FSB headquarters attacked

Hi this is ABC news live on the impanel a Moscow where police are now trying to establish the manner and the motive behind the shooting here on Thursday night festival and identify exactly where well we're in central Moscow. That yellow building is lit up by the thumb behind me. It's a headquarters of the FSB this is Russia's internal security service it is the successor to the notorious KG date. I'm not building them labianca isn't tourists throughout Russia this is an unprecedented Arnold bases attacked nothing like there's has ever taken place. Now as we understand it from the police is that this happened on Thursday evening a lone gunman opened fire. Just outside the button around the cool it down the block. But outside the headquarters of the ever big hitting one FSB opens up and wounding five others including one civilian. The man who was then killed. But police articles the other front established exactly who created. Others in name now approaching around Russian media that reported widely outta my walls and apparently he came from a town just thirty miles. Outside of Moscow the key to this investigation will be establishing the motive. Walls this a lone gunman someone who is unstable acting alone or was this a terrorist attack now most of the housing terrorist attacks in the past. Russia like Britain like America faces the terrorist threats all of a daily basis on these security services are having to deal with and how paradoxically enough less than half a mile down the road. It's the Kremlin president didn't have the same time when this attack we've emboldened. Was toasting the success of the security services so that's what they're going to be looking at now we don't quite humble Leon says radicals who awaits him on the ever speak to give them to us. And that not organize agent often given to sharing information wanting with the public but. That's a situation Newsweek notes at the moment there's no suggestion there are any pool more people that they're looking bull. Or that this is part of and you want to applaud as I say we still waiting for more information for ABC news live and me impaneled in Moscow.

