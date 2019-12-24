Santa hat toss, a Christmas ball and a snow wonderland: World in Photos, Dec. 24

More
Here’s a look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 12/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Santa hat toss, a Christmas ball and a snow wonderland: World in Photos, Dec. 24
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Here’s a look at the top photos from around the globe. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67917590","title":"Santa hat toss, a Christmas ball and a snow wonderland: World in Photos, Dec. 24","url":"/International/video/santa-hat-toss-christmas-ball-snow-wonderland-world-67917590"}