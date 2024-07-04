Schoolchildren scream with delight as whale breaches in English Channel

A humpback whale had a group of schoolchildren screaming with delight as it repeatedly breached the surface as the students made their way across the English Channel during a field trip.

July 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live