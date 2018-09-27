Seal slaps kayaker in the face with octopus

Incredibly odd moment caught on camera as a seal slaps a kayaker in the face with an octopus off the coast of New Zealand.
0:52 | 09/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Seal slaps kayaker in the face with octopus
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

