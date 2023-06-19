Secretary Antony Blinken: U.S. and China must responsibly manage relationship

Blinken is the first U.S. Secretary of State to visit China in five years and the highest-level U.S. official to visit Beijing since President Joe Biden took office.

June 19, 2023

