Secretary Blinken says Russia has already failed to achieve its goals in Ukraine

ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy and former Senior CIA field operative Darrell Blocker discuss Russia’s shift to fully occupy the Donbas region.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live