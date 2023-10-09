Sen. Marco Rubio: 'You cannot co-exist' with Hamas terrorists

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Senate Foreign Relations Committee senior member Sen. Marco Rubio about U.S. assistance to Israel, and his call for eradicating Hamas.

October 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live