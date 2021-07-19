Now Playing: Cuba unrest, Oliva Rodrigo in DC, western wildfires rage: Week in Photos

Now Playing: German floods, paddle boarding and Rodrigo at White House: World in Photos, July 15

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Front-line workers sound alarm as delta variant spreads

Now Playing: At least 187 dead, 300 still missing after devastating floods in Europe

Now Playing: Celebrations as England ends restrictions despite rise in COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Nearly 200 dead in devastating floods in Europe

Now Playing: Cartoon has some American kids speaking with British accents

Now Playing: US, allies join forces against China to expose hacking activities

Now Playing: American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Floodwaters in Western Europe recede

Now Playing: COVID-19 transforms hajj in Mecca

Now Playing: Dogs saved from devastating floods in Europe

Now Playing: New COVID-19 cases found in Tokyo Olympic village

Now Playing: Desperate search continues amid flooding in Western Europe

Now Playing: Officials announce 1st positive COVID-19 case at Olympic village

Now Playing: Massive rescue mission underway after devastating flooding in Europe

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases are surging to a 6-month high in Japan one week before the Olympics

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 16, 2021