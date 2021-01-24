Shark slaps fisherman with tail

More
A fisherman in New Zealand was knocked off balance by a shark’s tail whip during a fishing trip.
1:03 | 01/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shark slaps fisherman with tail
Speed and it can. It won the Atlantic and a all I got. There's. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"A fisherman in New Zealand was knocked off balance by a shark’s tail whip during a fishing trip.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75458795","title":"Shark slaps fisherman with tail ","url":"/International/video/shark-slaps-fisherman-tail-75458795"}