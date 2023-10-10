'We should all be shocked': Former US ambassador to Israel

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to former U.S. Ambassador to Israel James Cunningham about the challenges Israel faces in Gaza in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live