Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic

More
James Longman takes a look at the most creative ways to celebrate moms, how a family celebrates a life lost, and how a young girl takes being a pen pal to the next level.
4:46 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:46","description":"James Longman takes a look at the most creative ways to celebrate moms, how a family celebrates a life lost, and how a young girl takes being a pen pal to the next level.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70628043","title":"Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic","url":"/International/video/signs-strength-covid-19-pandemic-70628043"}