Sizzling Europe faces record-breaking heat

More
The current European record was registered in Athens in 1977.
0:31 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sizzling Europe faces record-breaking heat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57017659,"title":"Sizzling Europe faces record-breaking heat","duration":"0:31","description":"The current European record was registered in Athens in 1977.","url":"/International/video/sizzling-europe-faces-record-breaking-heat-57017659","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.