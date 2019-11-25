Skaters enjoy a night on the ice in Moscow

More
The Russian rink is one of the largest in Europe.
1:09 | 11/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Skaters enjoy a night on the ice in Moscow
And here. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The Russian rink is one of the largest in Europe. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67299284","title":"Skaters enjoy a night on the ice in Moscow","url":"/International/video/skaters-enjoy-night-ice-moscow-67299284"}