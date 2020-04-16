Small plane makes emergency landing on Quebec City highway

More
According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the pilot called the Quebec City fire department asking for permission to land on the highway.
1:12 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small plane makes emergency landing on Quebec City highway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the pilot called the Quebec City fire department asking for permission to land on the highway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70195883","title":"Small plane makes emergency landing on Quebec City highway","url":"/International/video/small-plane-makes-emergency-landing-quebec-city-highway-70195883"}