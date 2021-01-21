Snake catcher comes to the rescue for family in Australia

More
A massive python was removed from the family’s garden and safely returned back to the wild.
1:06 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snake catcher comes to the rescue for family in Australia
Faith. Being night. Very. Move forward coming from the who's going it. Well I picked. The student bush. The local man. It is it was sort of bought potentially good job retired. If you do it big for me on me just say yeah. A big side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A massive python was removed from the family’s garden and safely returned back to the wild.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75408281","title":"Snake catcher comes to the rescue for family in Australia","url":"/International/video/snake-catcher-rescue-family-australia-75408281"}