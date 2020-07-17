Snake ramp allows boas to explore

Marking World Snake Day on July 16, Werribee Open Range Zoo in Australia unveiled a “snake ramp,” which gave the facility’s boas a chance to explore outside their enclosure.
Snake ramp allows boas to explore

