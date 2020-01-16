Snow art, climate protest, articles of impeachment: World in Photos, Jan. 16, 2020

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 01/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow art, climate protest, articles of impeachment: World in Photos, Jan. 16, 2020
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68331010","title":"Snow art, climate protest, articles of impeachment: World in Photos, Jan. 16, 2020","url":"/International/video/snow-art-climate-protest-articles-impeachment-world-photos-68331010"}