Snow cannons disinfect Italian villages

Firefighters and sanitation workers came up with a new solution to fight the spread of coronavirus, using snow cannons from the ski slopes to spray disinfectant around the local villages.
0:44 | 04/24/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow cannons disinfect Italian villages
