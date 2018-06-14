Transcript for South Korea 'surprised' by Trump's decision to end military drills

I'm James omen for ABC's in Seoul. North Korean state television has that footage of the summit between Kim Jong men don't trump. In a roughly forty minute documentary the two men can be seen shaking hands and signing the agreement that Dini authorize the Korean Peninsula. The typically dramatic voice over describes them as the two supremely this. It comes a secretary of state Mike Pompeo has been touring this region. He met with the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers here insult. The full heading to Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart. That has been some concern Donald Trump's decision to end to military exercises in the region and agree to the denuclearization of the whole peninsula. Without getting any concrete proposals from Kim Dohmann. The South Korean foreign minister told me today she was surprised at a president's decision to end ministry feels they said it took courage to hold the meeting in the first place. All agreed to summit with a good start but regional allies will be keen torrential by the steps I've taken six. Jane Feldman ABC news and self.

