Now Playing: Christmas season begins, snow falls, starlings fly: World in Photos, Dec. 3

Now Playing: Inside the Sinaloa Cartel’s fentanyl pipeline

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Now Playing: Ethiopia’s war displaces more than 40,000 people

Now Playing: UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: UK becomes 1st country to approve Pfizer vaccine

Now Playing: The Breakdown - Attorney General Bill Barr says there was no widespread voter fraud

Now Playing: London Zoo reopens after lockdown

Now Playing: Cow herders use drones to boost efficiency

Now Playing: Biden’s boot, a beaver moon, Tigray refugees: World in Photos, Dec. 2

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK becomes 1st nation to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: UK approves emergency use for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: UK 1st country to announce approval of Pfizer vaccine

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 1, 2020

Now Playing: Travel industry may boom post-pandemic

Now Playing: Welsh soccer team saved by Hollywood stars