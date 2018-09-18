Transcript for SpaceX announces 1st customer to orbit the moon

The man who sent his Tesla Roadster toward Mars. Now has a paying customer who wants to take a lunar trip. I've since they both of them billionaire Japanese clothing line magnate yes suit goma's ala. Actually is buying an entire mission not just for himself he wants to take six to eight Artis with him on his done it. But not just youth you want to take. Artists. Why. I love. I've long thought this through. Move seeing them Bailey out calls mosques efforts have not been without failure. This landings a rocket that blew up heading to space he wants to build this the F far. Big Falcon Rocket nearly thirty stories high which he says could Kerry ms. Ayala and other humans not only to the moon. But to Mars and beyond. Neither ms. Allah or musk we'll talk about how much he is paying for this flight. As I mentioned he's buying out the entire flights. It could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars hard to say. Could cost about sixty million dollars to take a flight to the space station. This of course around the moon and taking six or eight of his closest artist friends along with him. It has been set for 20/20 three must says a lot of flights test flights. We'll be done before that happens that's just five years away once again a rocket that it has not been built. It has not been tested. Musk says it would carry about a hundred people. It could possibly go to planets beyond Mars as well. We will see if he's able to keep the schedule was our tells me he's very excited and not afraid to take his flight to the moon. I'm David Curley and half hour.

