Spanish boy found dead in borehole after dire 13-day search

More
Julen Rosello fell down the narrow 110-meter (360-foot) deep borehole while his family was preparing a countryside Sunday lunch.
0:42 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spanish boy found dead in borehole after dire 13-day search

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60647260,"title":"Spanish boy found dead in borehole after dire 13-day search","duration":"0:42","description":"Julen Rosello fell down the narrow 110-meter (360-foot) deep borehole while his family was preparing a countryside Sunday lunch.","url":"/International/video/spanish-boy-found-dead-borehole-dire-13-day-60647260","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.