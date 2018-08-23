Squirrel monkeys, Asian Games, tango championships: World in Photos, Aug. 23

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe
1:45 | 08/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Squirrel monkeys, Asian Games, tango championships: World in Photos, Aug. 23
Movie. I. Man yeah. Yeah. New. Oh. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57362923,"title":"Squirrel monkeys, Asian Games, tango championships: World in Photos, Aug. 23","duration":"1:45","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe","url":"/International/video/squirrel-monkeys-asian-games-tango-championships-world-photos-57362923","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.