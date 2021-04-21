St. Vincent covered in ash amid volcanic eruptions

The United Nations reported more than 12,700 people have been evacuated from their homes on the Caribbean island.
0:57 | 04/21/21

Transcript for St. Vincent covered in ash amid volcanic eruptions
