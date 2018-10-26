Transcript for Stabbing at China kindergarten

Hi I'm Bob Woodruff here in Beijing and just in the southwest China and the large city of Chongqing there was this huge terrific knife attack in this small kindergarten school. Or a woman came and all we know about her she's a 39 year old woman named mrs. Neil she took out a knife and just slashed these kids. In their faces and if you look at these other social media of the kids the kids are being rushed out a hospital some of these photos. Because did their faces and Florida out and the blood is coming off their faces on to their clothes exactly what motivate later it's unclear. This has happened many times in China last few years were. Young young kids have been attacked in their schools largely by men. Very rarely by a woman like this one and because China has set strict rules about guns people China don't really own. Guns are not allowed to have guns these kinds of attacks have involved. Knives and hammers and clean verse. This is happened before many times sadly this is just the latest case. I'm Bob Woodruff for ABC news lives.

