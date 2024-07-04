Storm surge from Hurricane Beryl consumes pier in Grand Cayman

Storm surge brought on by Hurricane Beryl inundated a beach in Grand Cayman on Thursday, flooding a pier and sending waves crashing against the shore.

July 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live