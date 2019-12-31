Stunning 2020 celebration in France

More
Check out the extraordinary lights and fireworks display in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe.
5:34 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning 2020 celebration in France
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:34","description":"Check out the extraordinary lights and fireworks display in Paris at the Arc de Triomphe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68010061","title":"Stunning 2020 celebration in France","url":"/International/video/stunning-2020-celebration-france-68010061"}