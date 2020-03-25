Summer 2020 Olympics officially canceled

More
The games have not been postponed since 1940 and 1944 due to World War II.
1:06 | 03/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Summer 2020 Olympics officially canceled

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"The games have not been postponed since 1940 and 1944 due to World War II.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69782843","title":"Summer 2020 Olympics officially canceled","url":"/International/video/summer-2020-olympics-officially-canceled-69782843"}