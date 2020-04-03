Super Tuesday, coronavirus, migrants turned away: World in Photos, March 4

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Super Tuesday, coronavirus, migrants turned away: World in Photos, March 4
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69390956","title":"Super Tuesday, coronavirus, migrants turned away: World in Photos, March 4 ","url":"/International/video/super-tuesday-coronavirus-migrants-turned-world-photos-march-69390956"}