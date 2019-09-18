Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera They said the shark was up to 20 feet long and was breaching off the rail of their boat in Cape Cod Bay, where it had been feeding on a whale carcass.

11-year-old boy, snorkeler latest shark attack victims A boy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is recovering after being bit in the foot, and a woman snorkeling in Hawaii was bit on her hip and lower back, authorities said.

9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water Maggie Crum was vacationing with her family in Florida when she received the bite, which required a dozen stitches on her leg.