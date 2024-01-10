Surgeon in Gaza refutes ‘any evidence' of Hamas operating out of hospitals

Dr. Nick Maynard talks about the devastation he saw at hospitals in Gaza and said he saw no evidence of Hamas operating in hospitals.

January 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live