Transcript for Surveillance footage claims to show missing Saudi journalist

Hey guys it's Molly hunter in London you're watching ABC news live here's what we know about one of the biggest stories overseas today. A prominent Saudi journalist who the US resident has gone missing in Istanbul Turkey according to his fiancee Jamal could show be. And did the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last Tuesday to obtain a certificate proving his divorce so that he could marry her Turkish national. Now we have video of that here's a screen shot check it out that's him entering the conflict. His fiancee told the Washington Post she waited outside for hours asking guards anyone who came out. Where is Jamal after the conflict clothes she reported his disappearance to police to Turkish authorities. Several hours later that reports say they're actually a number of cctv cameras around the building around the neighborhood that the Turks have not released any additional video and neither have the Saudi. A week later no for news the Turkish authorities according to Turkish media reports. Have accused the saudis of killing Jamal inside the conflict they demanded access to search the premises which the saudis have granted. That is saudis say all the allegations are totally baseless and that he left the consulate on his down the Saudi ambassador in DC even that in note calling Jamal a friend's that this is crazy outrageous. And malicious. Turkish president airline also called Jamal friend and said he personally chase that this K if but the mystery deepens get that on the day of his disappearance fifteen Saudi officials arrived in a diplomatic plane that day and left. Not demolish had a long career both as a senior journalists in Saudi Arabia as an advisor for top officials. And he's been back and forth from the US for years he's studied in the US for college she's lived here in London. And recently moved to Washington 2017. Before basing himself out of Istanbul. But it took six days for US officials to say anything president chump is now said. That he is concerned he says I don't like hearing about it. Vice president pants is also said that the free world deserves answers and secretary of state Mike Pompeo also called for a thorough. And opened prep. Now we know so little about this story but check back across ABC news platforms for all the updates I'm Molly hunter in London and you've been watching ABC news.

