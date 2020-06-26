Suspect shot after potential incident in Scotland

More
Police responded to reports of multiple stabbings in a shopping district in Glasgow on Friday.
0:37 | 06/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect shot after potential incident in Scotland
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Police responded to reports of multiple stabbings in a shopping district in Glasgow on Friday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71477078","title":"Suspect shot after potential incident in Scotland ","url":"/International/video/suspect-shot-potential-incident-scotland-71477078"}