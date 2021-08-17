Transcript for How the new Taliban could affect women and girls

And the Taliban is now promising amnesty as we mentioned in urging women to join the government but many women in Kabul haven't even left their homes out of fear. Under the previous Taliban rule women in many cases were not allowed to go to school they had to have their full body covered and they needed guardians to accompany them in the streets. So the big question now. Is this the same Taliban ABC news chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more. This was the smarter Mormon media savvy Taliban when nick caught the Biden administration off guard. As Taliban forces entered the Presidential Palace in Kabul over the weekend. Taliban senior leaders were huddled around a laptop apparently watching their men deal wide street. And just like anybody living in the modern age Twitter is one of its primary weapons in controlling their message. Whom I happen when. LaMont now posting direct to camera messages from rooftops and sharing their locations in. And assuring their followers this city is under control. There'd leader rarely seen in public a former Taliban judge. Senior leaders claiming they want to form an inclusive Islamic government the group is establishing. A civilian casualty prevention and complaints commission. Tweeting out what's up phone numbers for Afghans to send in complaints. But the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan was brutal and oppressive. Women have no rights and violence was rampant. And though this new Taliban claim they are not opposed to women attending school. Many fear that's not true and that the hard fought progress of the last twenty years will be erased. When it comes how well they want them themselves. The same time they want to will look for this country a certain way. NN balls some oppression of women and not let many women experience or freedoms and the sooner. It also involves meat eating connection and ties and relationships to various terrorist groups. This more organized controlled for some odd reportedly funded by some less than honorable sources. Like the production. Taxing and smuggling of pocket a leading export that goes to the manufacturing. Of heroin. And while they do have a collection of international private donors in the past they've collected money troop kidnapping for ransom. The reported biggest expense. Weapons and training and the group itself remains a designated. Terrorist organization. Under US and UN sanctions a US intelligence report earlier this year warned al-Qaeda is still entrenched in their leadership. Although they pledged to denies safe haven to terrorists hundred deal with president trump. Countries like Iran Russia and China say they are willing to deal with the Taliban trying to saying it's ready for friendly and cooperative relations. Questions remain about what role Afghanistan's neighbor and nuclear power Pakistan played in the Taliban victory. The country nurtured the Taliban and was often accused of medley in the war. Experts say with the Taliban ultimately wants is power into rule their own Islamic state a return to the way things work when they last rule. But there's a very real and immediate threat to those who once stood in their way. It probably are going to want to exert some degree of punishment. Against the Afghans who work because we'll see in this or it's unclear what degree of punishment that will be but it could even include executions. And the Taliban is their trying to stop local Afghans from leaving with some reports they are going door to door. Looking for those they consider enemies Diane. Right Martha Raddatz think that. Despite claims of Taliban has changed. They Shamus group is still a designated terrorist organization were also sing posters of women. Without burqa is already being torn down and painted over there are also very few women out in the streets. Let's bring in senior fellow at new York university center for global affairs and fellow at the center for international cooperation. Rina Miree. For more on this train a thanks so much for being here the Taliban. Is now claiming that the Islamic emirate what they're calling Afghanistan doesn't want women to be victims. A women in cobble are hiding inside their homes out of fear for what might happen to them how do you expect this to play out. Thank you very much for. Yes women are hiding in their homes they're hiding in their homes. Colin hunt has been trimming their doors I received so many calls. Where they have an intimidating them and their families come with lists of names they're going to start opposite is looking to emirates Syria out there creating a climate. And try to move repression. And anthrax. And I each unit Intel and hard eight and tell. Our strategic communications. Initiative. Operation but it doesn't mind but their actions are now. What we see Afghanistan is not a new album that's better for women and she won that's more strategic morrow brutal. And are more effective so the women are much more frightened also now. On control all of his time as opposed huge. 1960s and ask a sandwich. Before the US into. I a sorry I had. At least. I was just wondering if you think that women who have been activists store the kind of leaders in the community there. Are they in action danger. There are still lists the hot receipts repeatedly. Ears aren't. Information from the tower on the are on the list. And within hours of taking over provinces they are tourists aren't engine mounting know where they are. And chair and asked Chris these women are immediately going to hiding. There's only stepping terror is why it is urgent for this administrations. To create a humanitarian order that these. And women and their act and other human rights defenders to leave and they feel the threat from right comparison or shoot out and to establish a ROE. And senior a humanitarian. Lovable green the administration wants and how does work directly or. For the USD. RUS's. Strongest allies and supporters the women and the human rights defenders in the country and they are being armed didn't. To a terrorist linked. This is a very different female Afghan population in the one the Taliban ruled over twenty years ago women and girls are now educated they're accustomed to certain freedoms they know. What's at stake so how does that impact all of this. They know what's this JJ RD they're the greatest potential a harness and dishes probably decrease in the hundreds and at and T. The women and the use has taken. The window that the US helped create in the last twenty years. She didn't. To create an entirely different possibility trust us. That is gone now but I do not share what he's women on terms two counts each doesn't align their radical ideology. Does well I have never sent another he's never been able to convince. I did well in fact support. Women and their freedoms and wait taxing me for what they said according to Islam. In the 1990s. When women who Wear our prisoners under their home and it was the most draconian regime. Islam regime and and the world. I arena only say we appreciate your time today your analysis thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.