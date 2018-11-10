Transcript for Tech addiction clinic in India treating its first Netflix-related case

The knicks on Wednesday and could just be the first ever case of net flicks addiction do you get addicted to an epic shows that I didn't get addicted to some of the things we do with Netflix but. Paul Murnane matter the there's a toll six year old man who is being treated for possibly the first case of Netflix addiction he was watching more than seven hours a day. Every single day seven hours a day seven hours today and reportedly to escape from the stress. He felt from being unemployed. I think also what would help that trust. Looking look at her job path. Flat whatever to family pressure Nancy don't go out earn a living heart when he size friends doing well he would just sink deeper into the Netflix that you. After getting treatment for it now and ecologists are helping him doctors are helping him wow yes that deep you have to do five minutes of breathing exercises every hour during the day what. And yet while it's not recognized Catholic tradition and a condition you know a lot of people use Netflix manifests in the fact that ten music does he closes eyes and try to go to sleep at all he here eases. Netflix you know Miller started when you're watching the show. Ethnic gets an episode even watched along that our you can continue watching yes that's but it's like judge me net sexy pick up gonna continue watching three episode and yes.

