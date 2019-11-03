Terrifying dashcam video shows roof falling onto car

More
Firefighters in Cologne, Germany, helped rescue both people inside the car who were uninjured.
1:11 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Terrifying dashcam video shows roof falling onto car
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61609723,"title":"Terrifying dashcam video shows roof falling onto car","duration":"1:11","description":"Firefighters in Cologne, Germany, helped rescue both people inside the car who were uninjured.","url":"/International/video/terrifying-dashcam-video-shows-roof-falling-car-61609723","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.