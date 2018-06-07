Transcript for Former Thai Navy SEAL dies trying to save trapped boys

James Longman full ABC news Ng Thailand. The field death if sent shockwaves through the count. And it really made everyone think. About getting I'd point out as quick as possible and has about how much danger there in. They continue to pump billions of gallons. Out of back pain it is just. Up its right hand underneath these mountains but look at where we are bee caves run all the way underneath. These mountains hair then lost they green. I'm Nancy paying. So much water down into the caves it's really a typical battle to fight especially. If the monsoons come. Imagine how much more rain we'll full and how much more water could seep into those tanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.